Shropshire school colour run raises more than £1,000 for local children's hospice

A splash of colour, dash of sunshine, and whole school community spirit helped Moor Park School to raise more than £1,000 for Hope House Children's Hospice during its first-ever colour run on Friday, June 6.

The event, held in the school's scenic grounds, saw more than 100 children and adults tackle a vibrant one kilometre obstacle course while being doused in coloured powder.

Moor Park School's colour run raised more than £1,000 for Hope House Children's Hospice.

Staff and parents were stationed around the course, armed with more than 80 kilograms of coloured powder to shower students as they ran by.

Another highlight of the day was the raffle that offered a unique prize to the winners - the chance to gunge headmaster James Duffield with 10kg of bright blue slime.

Three delighted children claimed the honour, completing a successful day of fundraising.

In January, the Ludlow private school named Hope House Children’s Hospice as its chosen charity for this year after pupils learned about the vital work of the charity and hospices.