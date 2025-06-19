Two councillors will need to appear before a committee to explain why they failed to attend a number of council meetings

Cllr Josie Ewing

Cllr Sarah Williams

Former Planning committee chairman Councillor Karl Lewis who earlier this year left the Conservative group at the council to join Reform UK, is one of two councillors who will be asked to explain why they have not reached the 60 per cent threshold of meetings between May 16, 2024, and May 14 this year.

This covers the cycle of committee meetings for the 2024/2025 civic year.

Members of the Standards committee at their meeting on Wednesday, June 18, heard that three councillors had failed to hit the 60 per cent attendance rate.

Head of legal services and monitoring officer, Clive Pinney said that Councillor Josie Ewing (Liberal Democrat) had explained why her meeting attendance level had been 57 per cent.

Cllr Ewing had been on maternity leave and had informed her group leader at the time, former council leader Cllr James Gibson-Watt, that her attendance would “drop” after returning from maternity leave.

This was until she found day care placements for her children on her return to work, which the committee accepted a “very reasonable” explanation.

Mr Pinney then brought up Cllr Lewis who had attended 59 per cent of meetings while Cllr Williams (Labour) had only attended 40 per cent.

Mr Pinney told the committee that letters asking for an explanation had been sent to Cllr Lewis on June 3, he had been asked during a phone-call conversation with democratic services officer Carol Johnson on June 12, and a further email reminder was sent in June 17, all of which had not received a response.

Committee chairman and lay member, Stephan Hays asked Ms Johnson if Cllr Lewis had given an explanation verbally during their phone-call.

Ms Johnson said: “He said he would get back to me about it.”

Similarly, Cllr Williams had been contacted three times and asked to explain her absences.

Mr Pinney told the committee that they had not had “any communication” from her on the issue.

Councillor Liz Rijnenberg (Labour) said: “In these circumstances when someone has been contacted and not responded I wonder whether or not it would be appropriate for the group leader to check how they are and if there is anything that needs to be done in terms of support.

“It’s unusual for someone not to respond at all, there could be something quite serious going on with that person.”

Mr Pinney said that they have “not traditionally” contacted group leaders, but this could be done in the future.

Councillor Baverley Baynham (Powys Independents) said: “I think we should ask them to come in front of committee and explain.

“Cllr Ewing has given a perfectly adequate explanation, as a committee we need to set the stall out and say it’s not acceptable not to give a reason for not turning up.

“They have both had the opportunity to provide reasons.”

Councillor Ian Harrison (Conservative) said: “For me invitation seems a little bit weak.

“I would like the letter to be a little stronger and if you can’t attend you need a very good reason why not, because we have professional standards to maintain and county councillors should be held accountable.”

Member agreed that Cllrs Lewis and Williams will be asked to attend the next meeting of the Standards committee to explain themselves.

And in future group leaders will be informed of councillors’ lack of attendance before it gets to a formal letter stage.