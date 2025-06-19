New French-inspired flea market brought a 'real buzz' to Whitchurch

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Whitchurch antique dealers Lee Jones and Molly Sample hosted the town's first 'vide grenier' on Saturday (June 14).

Translating to 'empty attic', a traditional vide grenier is an open-air French flea market that encourages locals to sell unwanted goods in a festive environment.

Offering food, drinks and live music, Whitchurch's taste of the continent was said to have been such a success, the organisers are planning to run one every month.

Lee said: "It drew a wonderful crowd and brought a real buzz to the town centre, with visitors and locals enjoying the lively French-inspired atmosphere.

"There was a really good vibe. We’re thrilled with the response."

The market will return to the Whitchurch Bullring on Saturday, July 12, from 9am to 3pm, with the organisers already promising to make it "even bigger and better".

Enquiries for stall bookings should be made by contacting Lee and Molly on 07415428456