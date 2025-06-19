I visited a glamorous Birmingham restaurant which is so much more than a dining destination

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Mediterranean inspired restaurant Regina’s recently opened in dazzling style.

There was so much excitement about the stunning interiors and new concept on the site of the former Ginger’s bar and restaurant from Glynn Purnell.

And it keeps getting better.

I’ve visited Regina’s on Newhall Street three times since it has opened and enjoyed a consistently elevated experience.

The new venue is from the team behind the beautiful Noel’s Bar & Restaurant on the waterfront near The Cube.

Regina's Restaurant & Bar on Newhall Street in Birmingham

Regina’s menus feature a similar Mediterranean influence. But this is a bigger venue with more of an emphasis on entertainment, with a host of live musicians and DJs complementing the stylish atmosphere and making this so much more than just a restaurant - creating a truly glamorous occasion.

The list of guests who have posted on social media about their elegant experiences include footballers, designers and some of Birmingham’s best known influencers showing off their appearance at the city’s latest hotspot.

On my most recent visit on a Friday evening there was a wonderful singer serenading diners with some sensational songs - a lovely touch and not too imposing as tables of friends and family tucked into decadent dishes.

Guests were as equally chic as the venue - this is a place where you can enjoy dressing up for a change, get the gladrags out and pop a pair of heels on.

The service is impeccable - we were made to feel so welcome as soon as we entered the restaurant. The staff were so attentive and ready to help with our every need.

Risotto alla Milanese at Regina's restaurant in Birmingham

So what about the food at Regina’s Bar & Restaurant?

There is a sumptuous choice of food to choose from at Regina’s Bar & Restaurant with an A La Carte menu, Sunday Lunch, Bar Tapas, Bottomless Brunch and a host of set menus - and one for the kids.

On our latest visit we were presented with the A La Carte choices.

Mediterranean cuisine is probably my most favourite - and I wasn’t disappointed with the dishes with a host of appetisers, sharing platters, starters mains, grill, sharing steaks, pasta, sides and sauces to choose from.

I opted for Pan-seared Scollops to start. In fact, I had this on a previous visit too.

The delicately rounded hunks of fish were fresh and flavoursome and served with Iberico ham, crisp asparagus, salmon keta - with a delightful foamed vin blanc sauce which was poured on at the table. Creamy, light and tasteful.

Pan-seared Scollops at Regina's restaurant in Birmingham

For my main I chose Risotto alla Milanese - this consisted of ewes milk cheese, peas, asparagus, lemon zest and fresh truffle shavings.

It was another gorgeous dish - creamy, yet light, with the greeny goodness of the peas and asparagus perfectly complementing the luxury.

I’ve previously enjoyed the Pan-roasted fillet of monkfish for my main course - it was a mighty dish with a generous portion of fish with vin blanc sauce, roasted pepper puree, buttered spinach, pepperonata and parma ham. A little too much for me, I must admit. But well worth trying if you haven’t tasted it yet.

I skipped dessert in favour of a Tiramisu Martini - well it was a kind of dessert wasn’t it! Just served in liquid form in a glass.

Bullet Rye Whiskey, Mozart Dark Chocolate, Baileys and Espresso certainly meant this cool cocktail certainly hit the spot.

Live music at Regina's Bar & Restaurant in Birmingham

What about after dinner at Regina’s?

As I’ve said Regina’s is more than just a restaurant - it’s a vibrant nightspot as well.

The bar area is a wonderful area to enjoy drinks before or after dinner. There’s floor to ceiling windows where light pours in and which open right out into the street during summer time.

In the evening people drop in for drinks and bar taps - the cocktail and wine lists are great and there’s a wide choice of beers too.

This is where the live entertainment and DJ sets take place. It’s a fabulously elegant spot to enjoy quality time with friends or for a date night.

Opulent surroundings with impeccable service make for a sophisticated evening out amid rich upholstery and a huge 3D flower sculpture adorning the ceiling which will certainly catch your eye.

If you’re looking for a touch of glamour with gorgeous food and some vibrant entertainment, then it’s time to visit Regina’s.