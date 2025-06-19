Hidden-gem vibrant confetti field in the West Midlands loved by celebs could be perfect summer’s day activity

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Thousands of delphiniums have burst into glorious summer colour early at one the UK's most beautiful confetti fields.

The picturesque flower field at Wyke Manor Estate in Pershore, Worcestershire, attracts celebrities and tourists from around the world each year.

But visitors have to be quick as the flowers only bloom into a full sea of colour for a couple of weeks annually.

Confetti field at Wyke Manor Estate in Pershore, Worcestershire.

This year, farmers say the harvest has come early due to a spell of spring and summer sunshine, and a perfectly timed 17mm of rain

As a result, the confetti petal harvest has been brought forward compared to previous years and the attraction is open earlier than usual.

Farmer Charles Hudson, who owns the site, said: "We’re always at the mercy of the weather and Mother Nature. This year we have been incredibly lucky.

"The recent rain has given the fields a much-needed drink, and the sunshine has brought the blooms into their prime.

"However, we may have a slightly shorter window for harvesting and have taken important steps to ensure we have the petals we need for our delightful and successful confetti business”.

The Real Flower Petal Company Confetti began making natural confetti from freeze-dried flower petals, which are completely biodegradable, back in 1997.

When can I visit the The Confetti Flower Field?

The site has since been hailed as the "most Instagrammable flower fields in the UK" and is open from next June 26 until July 6.

For the first time this year, the attraction is also hosting sunset events to allow visitors to enjoy the fields into the evening.

A spokesperson for the firm said: "The Confetti Flower Field is one of Britain’s most charming hidden gems - an annual celebration of natural beauty and rural joy.

"It attracts thousands of visitors each year, all keen to wander through stunning rows of colourful confetti flowers in full bloom.

"With the flowers flowering for just a short window, it’s a rare and magical experience – vibrant, fleeting, and truly unforgettable.

"It’s the perfect backdrop for capturing beautiful photos with family and friends."

Thousands of couples visit the estate each year to pick out the confetti for their nuptials.

Their bespoke service has been used by various celebrities including Madonna and Guy Ritchie and Catherine Zeta Jones and Michael Douglas.

Athlete Jessica Ennis used the confetti while marrying Andy Hill and Take That used it during their Progress Tour.

Prince Harry also chose the firm’s pale pink delphinium confetti to throw over then Prince Charles and Camilla at their wedding in 2005.

