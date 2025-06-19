Hundreds of Powys businesses receive rate relief support

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The Business Rates: Retail, Leisure and Hospitality Rates Relief scheme for financial year 2025/26, which is administered by Powys County Council, has seen 700 businesses in the county receive the 40% relief which has reduced their business rate bills by £2.3m.

Now the council is urging remaining eligible businesses to apply for the rate relief for this financial year.

The Welsh Government has provided funding of £3.449m to the council for the scheme and up to 980 Powys businesses may qualify for the discount.

The scheme will apply to all eligible ratepayers with a relief cap for all business properties up to a maximum of £110,000.

The business must be in the retail, leisure, hospitality or tourism sectors, for example shops, pubs and restaurants, gyms, performance venues and hotels.

The rate relief scheme is available until March 31 2026. Businesses who meet the eligibility criteria must apply for this rate relief.

Councillor David Thomas, Cabinet Member for Finance and Corporate Transformation, said: “We estimate that 980 businesses in Powys may be entitled to this 40% rate relief so I’m delighted so many businesses have applied for their rate relief already.

“It continues to be a real difficult time for those businesses in the retail, leisure and hospitality sector with the continuing challenging economic times they face.

“This scheme supports businesses in these sectors so I would urge those who haven’t applied to do so as soon as possible.”

Further information on the scheme, including the application form and how to apply, can be found online by searching Business Rates: Retail, Leisure and Hospitality Rates Relief 2025 / 2026 at www.powys.gov.uk