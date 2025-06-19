Firefighters called to blaze in Ludlow nursing home
Firefighters were called to a blaze in a nursing home in Ludlow.
By Geha Pandey
Published
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service received a call reporting the incident in Four Rivers Nursing Home, Bromfield Road, Ludlow, just after 5pm yesterday (Wednesday, June 18).
Three fire engines were dispatched from Craven Arms and Ludlow stations.
Upon arrival, firefighters found a blaze involving a toaster in the kitchen.
Crews used a covering jet and hosereel jet while wearing breathing apparatus to extinguish the fire.
The incident concluded at 5:25pm.