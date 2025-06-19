Firefighters called to blaze in Ludlow nursing home

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service received a call reporting the incident in Four Rivers Nursing Home, Bromfield Road, Ludlow, just after 5pm yesterday (Wednesday, June 18).

The fire started in a nursing home in Ludlow. Photo: Google

Three fire engines were dispatched from Craven Arms and Ludlow stations.

Upon arrival, firefighters found a blaze involving a toaster in the kitchen.

Crews used a covering jet and hosereel jet while wearing breathing apparatus to extinguish the fire.

The incident concluded at 5:25pm.