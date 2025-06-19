Will the Eiffel Tower or the Pyramids be seen in Builth Wells on Saturday? - this year's carnival theme is famous landmarks

Albie Grace

Will there be an Eiffel Tower, the Pyramids or the Tower of London? Whatever they chose expect to see some fantastic costumes and floats.

It will take over the town tomorrow (Saturday June 21) and the fun will get under way from 10am when all the entries in the flower, cookery and craft competition have to be taken to the marquee on the Groe for judging.

At 12.30pm the carnival floats and fancy dress competitors will gather, ready for judging at 1pm. Medals will be awarded for the best fancy dress in various age groups. There will also be a £100 first prize for the best children’s float and for the best adults float.

The best overall float will win a cup in memory of Alun Brown and the best dressed individual will get the cup in memory of Joyce Bufton.

The carnival queen for 2025 is Chelsea Jones. She is 18 and likes going shopping with her friends and looking after her brothers and sisters.

The attendants this year are Evie Edwards, 11, who is interested in farming, Minecraft and flower arranging. Evie has previously competed in the Royal Welsh Show flower arranging competition and she also likes muai thai and animals.

Ella Jones is seven and she loves reading, performing and spending time with her family and friends. But above all, her favourite family member is her cat, Shadow. Ella’s love for animals knows no bounds.

Albie Grace is eight and he attends Llanelwedd Primary School and he is football mad. He supports Manchester City and he loves playing for the Builth Wells Under 8’s team. He is also learning to swim and he loves Lego.

The carnival queen will be crowned at the Groe at about 1.45pm, just before the grand procession around the town at 2pm. Afterwards the Groe will be packed full of entertainment and activities from 3pm.

The main attraction this year will be Defying Gravity – a new arena performance of the only show of its kind in the world.

It combines freestyle BMX and the extreme sport of mountain boarding which results in a breath-taking, jaw dropping aerial performance which is suitable for all ages.

They will perform three 30 minutes shows at 2.30pm, 3.15 and 4pm.

There will also be a tug of war for teams of 10 with the winners receiving a crate of larger and the Jilly Burns Cup.

There will also be inflatables, Panic Circus, a coconut shy, hook a duck, a raffle and donkey rides, as well as many stalls and local groups.

In the week leading up to the carnival there has been a scarecrow competition, a family car treasure hunt, a landmark hunt around the shops, children’s race, a quiz night and

a three legged beer race at 6.30pm.

For more information visit the Builth Wells Fest Carnival Facebook page.