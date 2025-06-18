Chester Zoo hails arrival of three chicks as boost for survival odds of 'one of the most endangered birds'

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The blue-eyed ground dove was a species shrouded in mystery, with no confirmed records for more than 70 years, until its rediscovery in 2015.

Just 11 adult birds are known to survive in the wild, where they face many threats, including human-caused fires and climate change.

So, earlier this year, a team of Brazilian and international bird conservationists, including experts from Chester Zoo, were tasked with carefully selecting and incubating a small number of wild-laid eggs, with the resulting hatchlings helping to create an insurance population in human care.

A rare blue-eyed ground dove chick being checked. Picture: Chester Zoo

Andrew Owen, Chester Zoo’s Head of Birds, has been involved in this project since 2019 when he participated in an IUCN Conservation Planning Specialist Group workshop to help conserve the species.

He has travelled to Brazil to provide technical support as part of a collaborative team of international experts.Victoria Kaldis, Lead Keeper for Birds at Chester Zoo, also travelled over to assist with the hand-rearing of the chicks.

A young blue-eyed ground dove squab (chick). Picture: Chester Zoo

Andrew said: “It’s a real privilege for Chester Zoo to be involved in the work to help conserve the blue-eyed ground dove. This unique species is on the brink of extinction and without the dedication and passion of all the conservationists involved, including Chester Zoo’s bird staff, this bird may be lost forever.

"This year saw the successful hand-rearing of three blue-eyed ground doves - building on the successes of 2023 and 2024 and doubling the conservation-breeding insurance population.

"Around-the-clock care and attention are needed to rear these tiny and delicate birds. It is hoped that the doves, once mature, will start to breed in their purpose-built aviaries at Parque das Aves and the insurance population can grow. The long-term aim is to have a viable insurance population that can help reinforce the blue-eyed ground dove in the wild.”

Three young blue-eyed ground dove chicks. Picture: Chester Zoo

The chicks were hatched after being incubated as part of a joint effort between Chester Zoo, Parque das Aves and SAVE Brasil (BirdLife International in Brazil), with support from Toledo Zoo and Bronx Zoo in the United States. The Chester Zoo bird team has helped raise these chicks at the facility in Brazil.

Paloma Bosso, technical director of Parque das Aves, said: “Seeing these chicks is exciting. Each hatching represents a real chance to reverse the fate of this species. It is a joy and also a great responsibility.

Feeding a one-day-old chick. Picture: Chester Zoo

“With the arrival of these three new individuals, Parque das Aves is now home to six blue-eyed ground doves. All are being carefully monitored and are part of a coordinated reproductive management plan. The integration of the new chicks with the others will be gradual and strategic, with a focus on forming breeding pairs, aiming for a stable and genetically viable population.”

The blue-eyed ground dove is critically endangered according to the IUCN Red List. It once had a wide distribution in the Cerrado biome (Brazilian savanna), but due to habitat loss driven by farming and timber plantations, it has radically declined.

A Blue-eyed ground dove egg being candled to show embryo. Picture: Chester Zoo

Currently, the only known population is found in Botumirim in the state of Minas Gerais, and a 2025 census confirmed the species remains vanishingly rare.

As the population is so small, it is crucial to ensure healthy genetics through careful breeding. The management of the species is guided by scientific data generated by partner institutions, such as the Laboratory of Genetics and Molecular Evolution of Birds (LGEMA) at the University of São Paulo. Genetic analysis of individuals is used to guide decisions such as pair formation, monitoring kinship and maintaining genetic diversity.

An adult blue-eyed ground dove. Picture: Ciro Albano

In addition, conservationists are working to maintain Cerrado (tropical savanna) habitats so that the birds in human care can eventually be released, boosting the wild population. Most recently, SAVE Brasil, with the support of Botumirim State Park, suspended visits to the Blue-eyed Ground Dove Nature Reserve, to reduce the risk of environmental stress to the remaining wild birds.

“The blue-eyed ground dove depends on the efforts of many people and institutions, so that its song can be heard in the Cerrado for many years to come,” said Ben Phalan, head of conservation at Parque das Aves.