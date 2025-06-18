Two vehicles crash on A-road near Ludlow - firefighters called

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The emergency services were called at 3.45pm on Wednesday (June 18) after reports of a crash involving two vehicles on the A49 at Bromfield, northwest of Ludlow.

The Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service sent one crew from its Ludlow station.

A spokesperson for the service said both vehicles were made safe by the firefighters.

The incident was under control by about 4pm.