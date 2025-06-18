Two vehicles crash on A-road near Ludlow - firefighters called
Two vehicles were involved in a collision on a major A-road in south Shropshire.
By Rob Smith
Published
Last updated
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The emergency services were called at 3.45pm on Wednesday (June 18) after reports of a crash involving two vehicles on the A49 at Bromfield, northwest of Ludlow.
The Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service sent one crew from its Ludlow station.
A spokesperson for the service said both vehicles were made safe by the firefighters.
The incident was under control by about 4pm.