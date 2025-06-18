Telford man, 26, in court accused of raping woman and other sex crimes

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Kieran Wright, aged 26, is alleged to have committed a rape and an attempted rape in Telford in 2023.

He is also accused of sexually assaulting a woman and assault by penetration in May last year.

Wright, of Woodhouse Crescent, Trench, Telford, entered no pleas to the charges at Telford Magistrates Court.

The case was committed to Shrewsbury Crown Court on July 15 for a plea and trial preparation hearing.

Magistrates granted Wright conditional bail.