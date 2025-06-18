Stunning cottage overlooking expansive private lake and occupying 'secluded picturesque location' hits the market

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Bache Cottage near Craven Arms sits in approximately two acres of land in a "secluded picturesque location".

The property boasts a "charming" four bedroom-detached cottage, a three-bedroom converted barn, and a one-bedroom annexe.

Bache Cottage near Craven Arms has hit the market for offers over £1 million. Picture: Miller Evans/Rightmove.

The cottage boasts expansive grounds and a large private lake. Picture: Miller Evans/Rightmove.

It has hit the market for 'offers over' £1 million with Miller Evans estate agents who are based in Shrewsbury.

A standout feature of the property is the private lake that extends to approximately two acres. The main cottage features a balcony overlooking the lake that the listing states is used for course fishing.

The four-bedroom cottage. Picture: Miller Evans/Rightmove.

Meanwhile, the converted barn is currently used as a holiday let.

The listing describes it as: "A unique opportunity to acquire a charming and character filled four-bedroom detached property with a three-bedroom converted barn and a one-bedroom annexe, nestled on a sprawling two acre plot enjoying views over a private lake extending to approximately two acres.

Bache Cottage enjoys views overlooking a private lake. Picture: Miller Evans/Rightmove.

"The three bedroom converted barn briefly comprises; kitchen/dining room, living room, downstairs bedroom with en-suite shower room, two bedrooms and shower room and separate toilet

"There is the added benefit of a one bedroom annex briefly comprising; kitchen/living room, bedroom with en-suite shower room."

The converted barn at Bache Cottage near Craven Arms that has hit the market for offers over £1 million. Picture: Miller Evans/Rightmove.

"The grounds of the property sit on approximately two acres, with a variety of floral and shrubbery borders, mature hedging and trees, a range of seating areas.

"A range of outbuildings include a double bay garage area, cider mill which overlooks the lake and two large outbuildings. There is also an adjacent barn to the already converted barn, that has planning for renovation."

The large private lake is approximately two acres in size. Picture: Miller Evans/Rightmove.

Further information can be found on Rightmove.