Silent vigil for the people of Gaza held in Knighton on Saturday

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

A silent vigil for the people of Gaza was held in Knighton on Saturday.

Over 25 people stood in the centre of Knighton mourning the continuing genocide in Gaza that is being actively supported by the UK and USA.

The vigil was organised by the Radnor Palestine Links group.

A spokesperson said: “As Israel starts a war against Iran and continues to bulldoze Palestinians homes in the West Bank, the starvation and bombings claim more lives in Gaza, already well over 55,000.

“The Radnor Palestine Links group continue with their fortnightly vigils.

Alisha Hegarty said that as she stood in silence she thought; ’What if the swifts circling overhead were deadly drones?;

Charlie Grafton stated; “One day everyone will say they have always been against this.”

Rolly Bee said; ‘The eyes of the world must not be distracted from what is going on in Gaza” and Ann Mary Davies was visibly upset as she exclaimed; “The UK is supporting Israel.”