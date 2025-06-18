'Our grassroots pitches are not good enough' - Shropshire MP meets with Football Foundation to discuss ambitious local plan

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

North Shropshire MP, Helen Morgan's call comes after a meeting with the Football Foundation where she discussed its local plan for the county.

In its Local Football Facility Plan that was published in April this year, the Football Foundation said 11 projects for an additional 3G football turf pitches (FTP) are "required to meet demand across Shropshire".

The charity that focuses on improving grassroots football facilities across England has outlined "priority projects for potential investment" in the region.

How Greenfields Sports Ground could look after redevelopment. Picture: Active Market Drayton.

These include a potential refurbishment of the existing 3G pitch at Ludlow Stadium, the conversion of a grass pitch at AFC Bridgnorth into a 3G pitch, and proposals to create a 11 vs 11 size 3G pitch at Greenfields Sports Ground in Market Drayton, alongside a new changing pavilion.

The plan also includes aspirations to create new 3G pitches at the Marches School in Oswestry, at Idsall Sports Centre in Shifnal, Tasley Garden Village, in the north of the county including areas such as Whitchurch, at London Road Sports Centre in Shrewsbury and in the south-west of Shrewsbury due to "ongoing Urban extensions".

The Football Foundation's local plan also includes provisions for the improvement of off-pitch and ancillary facilities in the county.

Projects outlined in its report include the potential refurbishment of changing facilities at the Lythwood Sports Complex in Bayston Hill, and the creation of a new changing pavilion at Lea Cross to be used by Worthen Juniors who are said to currently occupy "poor quality pitches".

Helen Morgan MP said the potential for redevelopment at Greenfields Sports Ground was an "important part" of her discussions with the Football Foundation where she also met with former England international Graeme Le Saux.

Helen Morgan MP (left) recently met with the Football Foundation, and Graeme Le Saux (right) to discuss its local plan for Shropshire.

Earlier this year, plans to revolutionise sports facilities in Market Drayton were unveiled. The cost of the project to upgrade facilities at the Greenfields Sports Ground and at The Grove School in the town is estimated at more than £6 million.

Mrs Morgan said facilities within her constituency of North Shropshire are "nowhere near up to standard", and has welcomed the Football Foundation's local plan that outlines potential projects.

"It was very useful to meet the Football Foundation and discuss how we can bring better sporting facilities to North Shropshire," she said.

"Their local plan confirms what people across north Shropshire already know - our grassroots pitches are not good enough. And it makes clear the need to invest in places like Market Drayton, Oswestry and Whitchurch.

Greenfields Sports Ground in Market Drayton.

"Access to sport is really important for health and fitness, for the community and for the local economy. I will be working with the Foundation and local organisations to secure the investment and facilities that North Shropshire needs."

Under proposals, Greenfields Sports Ground in Market Drayton could see a new two-storey clubhouse with changing facilities built, new tennis courts and various-sized pitches, including a 3G senior football pitch, installed.

A group called 'Active Drayton' was formalised to form the plans and features leaders at sports clubs and organisations in the town alongside civic leaders and council representatives.

Sports development officer at Shropshire Council, Sean McCarthy said upgrades are required.

Greenfields Sports Ground is home to Market Drayton Town FC.

He said: "The need to improve the sports facilities is well documented and a lot of work has been done to show people/clubs what the new facilities could look like. The Active Drayton Group has been very keen to look at all options to see how the facilities could be improved.

"After the public launch at the end of February to give people an idea of what the facilities could look like, the feedback we have received has been very positive. Clubs recognise there is a need to improve the current facilities."

Tim Manton, Market Drayton Mayor who is also the chair of the services and facilities committee at Market Drayton Town Council, and who represents the local authority in the Active Drayton group, added: "More than ever, we must forge ahead with the planned re-development of the Greenfields sports facilities.

Plans for Greenfields Sports Ground in Market Drayton. Picture: Active Market Drayton.

"The team involved with Active Market Drayton have in the last 18 months built a great head of steam with the planned project.

"It is reassuring however to know our Liberal Democrat MP Helen Morgan has been right behind the project citing better sporting facilities in Market Drayton is an absolute necessity.

"But more important than anything, this is what the people of Market Drayton and surrounding areas deserve, they have had to put up far too long with inadequate sporting facilities and it is time that changed, we must have these facilities sooner than later so it can benefit our communities sporting, health, wellbeing and social interactions."