Shrewsbury Town Council encourages organisations to take advantage of its Community Grants Scheme for funding

The scheme has been designed to support projects that make a positive difference to the lives of Shrewsbury residents.

Whether someone is launching a new initiative or maintaining a valuable service, this funding offers a vital boost to help support their ideas. Grants can also be used as matched funding to contribute towards a larger project.

To be eligible, applicants must be part of a constituted organisation, club, committee, or charity that operates with community or charitable aims. Projects must clearly benefit residents of Shrewsbury.

Shrewsbury Town Council is encouraging organisations to take advantage of its Community Grants Scheme. Photo: Tim Thursfield

All applicants must demonstrate that they have a governing document (such as a Constitution or Set of Rules), a bank account, and appropriate Public Liability Insurance.

In a move to support even more local groups and projects, the council is now considering community grants three times per year. This means organisations have more opportunities throughout the year to apply for funding.

The next round of grants will be considered in Autumn 2025, so even if individuals or organisations miss this round, there will be another opportunity to apply later this year.

One organisation that successfully benefited from this scheme is the Shropshire Beekeepers Association, based at Nobold.

In a previous grant round, they were awarded £1,000 to improve their Visitor Information Centre, helping to make it more accessible and to engage with the public.

The funding enabled the group to upgrade signage, purchase educational materials, and improve facilities at their site — all aimed at promoting awareness of the crucial role bees play in our environment.

This enhancement not only supported their educational outreach but also strengthened their ability to engage the wider community, from school groups to local residents with an interest in conservation.

Their application demonstrated a strong community impact, a clear project plan, and how the funding would deliver lasting benefits. It’s a great example of how even modest grants can support grassroots organisationsin making meaningful contributions to local life.