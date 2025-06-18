Shoplifter jailed after £800 thefts at Boots and B&M in Market Drayton
A man has been jailed after he pleaded guilty to stealing from two stores in Market Drayton.
Shaun Ellis, of Regent Court in Whieldon Road, Stoke-on-Trent, appeared at Telford Magistrates Court on Monday, June 9, where he pleaded guilty to three counts of theft.
The 41-year-old stole around £805 worth of goods from Boots and B&M in Market Drayton on Saturday, June 7.
Ellis was given an eight-week custodial sentence, and ordered to pay £154 in court fees.