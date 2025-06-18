'Prolific' shoplifter banned from eight Telford shops for three years

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Polie said Nicola Jeffery, of no fixed abode, was made subject of a three-year criminal behaviour order (CBO) at Telford Magistrates Court on Monday (June 16).

It means that the 43-year-old will not be allowed to enter eight stores around the town until June 2028.

As part of the order, Jeffery has been banned from Boots, WHSmith, JYSK and Iceland in Telford town centre; as well as Co-op on Grange Avenue in Stirchley; One Stop on Dawley Road in Arleston; One Stop on Bagley Drive in Wellington and Boots in Wellington town centre.

A CBO is a civil order designed to tackle the most serious and persistent anti-social individuals' behaviour.

The powers to issue a CBO are contained in the Anti-Social Behaviour, Crime and Policing Act 2014, where behaviour has been found to have caused alarm, distress or harassment.

A spokesperson for West Mercia Police said: "Anyone who sees Jeffery in breach of her CBO or committing an offence should report it to police immediately."