Police plead with drivers to 'be respectful' as Ludlow residents tormented by cars cutting through illegally

Inspector Damien Kelly and PCSO Sue Cooke from the town's Safer Neighbourhoods Team spent a few hours on the lower end of Corve Street and adjoining St Mary’s Lane yesterday (Tuesday, June 17).

They reminded drivers of a Traffic Regulation Order (TRO) which has been in place since 1989. This prohibits motor vehicles bar those belonging to postal, utility maintenance, police, ambulance, fire services and residents or visitors of residents from entering.

While signage is up at both ends to warn road users, a spokesperson for West Mercia Police said the force had received complaints of drivers cutting through illegally “with significant risk of damage and harm to pedestrians”.

Inspectors speaking to drivers illegally cutting through Corve Street, Ludlow, where a TRO has been in place since 1989. Photo: Ludlow Police/Facebook

The spokesperson added: “There are multiple examples of damage to vehicles which otherwise wouldn’t have happened if the TRO and relevant signage was adhered to.”

Inspectors on the street tackled the issues promptly, using their discretion rather than immediately prosecuting drivers using the road illegally on this occasion, the spokesperson added.

Letters were handed to drivers with a full explanation of the TRO followed by a warning and vehicle details have been held to prevent repeated warnings.

The spokesperson continued: “Whilst this matter may seem trivial to some non-residents to this part of Corve Street, the impact of noise, damage and risk for the sake of saving a few seconds reduces their quality of life and we ask drivers to be understanding and respectful by adhering to the TRO.

“Although prosecution alone will not solve this problem, continued contravention may attract further police involvement and potential prosecution taking officers away from other important duties in the town and surrounding parishes.”

Anyone wishing to discuss the matter or the TRO further can contact West Mercia Police via the Neighbourhood Matters website.