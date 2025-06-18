Police launch 'urgent' witness appeal after six people hurt in two-car crash on border of Shropshire and Wales

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The crash happened on the A458 near Wollaston at around 12.09am today (Wednesday, June 18) and involved an orange Peugeot 207 and a white Kia Sportage.

Earlier today, the West Midlands Ambulance Service confirmed that six people - five adults and one teenager - sustained injuries and were taken to hospital for further treatment.

The crash happened on the A458, between Shrewsbury and Welshpool, at Wollaston. Photo: Steve Leath/National World

West Mercia Police has now launched an appeal for any witnesses who were in the area at the time and saw the crash, or anyone who may have dashcam footage of the incident.

Officers are particularly keen to speak to the driver of a HGV that was travelling towards Welshpool, as they believe it was in the area at the time of the collision.

While it is not believed the HGV was involved in the collision, the occupant may be a key witness and are encouraged to get in touch with the Serious Collision Investigation Unit (SCIU) on sciunorth@westmercia.police.uk.