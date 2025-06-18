Places available at new Telford primary school as it gears up for September opening

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The Thomas Telford Primary Free School in Priorslee will open its doors for the first time in September.

Claire Whiting, executive headteacher, said: "Our first phase of recruitment is now complete, and this is an important milestone as we move closer to opening our doors for the first time in September 2025.

"We have appointed an excellent team of professionals who are enthusiastic and looking forward to meeting the children and families who will form a pivotal part of our school community.

"We are eagerly anticipating the arrival of the demountable which will provide temporary accommodation for the 2025-2026 academic year whilst the permanent building is built."

The school will open for the first time in September

The school said all 30 places for the reception class have been allocated, with families with children starting in reception receiving a New Starter Information Pack in the post.

The application window for joining in Years 1 to 5 is now open and Mrs Whiting said: "There are school places for children to join in each of the following classes for September 2025: Year 1, Year 2, Year 3, and Year 4/5.

"Year 5 children joining in the 2025/2026 academic year will become the first cohort of Year 6s in the 2026-2027 academic year."

She added: "Anyone interested in applying for a school place is advised to look at the ‘joining’ section on the school website at ttprimaryschool.co.uk/joining/ where all details regarding applications can be found."

The applications are managed by Telford & Wrekin Council and all relevant links are provided on the website.

Mrs Whiting added: "We are really looking forward to having children and families in the Telford and Wrekin community join us from the very beginning of our journey as a new school."

For information about the school, visit ttprimaryschool.co.uk/.