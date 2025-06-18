Man arrested following a road traffic collision in Ystradgynlais town centre on Tuesday evening

The incident happened just before 8pm in which a white van collided with a shop front in Brecon Road.

The driver made off on foot and was later found by officers and arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving, taking a vehicle without consent, being unfit through drugs, driving without insurance and driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence.

The 24-year-old driver currently remains in police custody.

Police are not looking for anyone else in connection with this incident.

If you have any information that could help enquiries, get in touch online at http://orlo.uk/xxxxx, via email at 101@dyfed-powys.police.uk or by calling 101

Quote ref: 25*498270.

Alternatively, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555111, or visiting crimestoppers-uk.org.