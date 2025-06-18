Major county route reopens after overnight crash

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

National Highways said the A458 had been closed between Halfway House and Middletown.

The organisation posted about the closure at around 3am.

The road remained shut for some hours while police carried out an investigation.

Posting on social media shortly after 5am National Highways said: "The #A458 is now closed both directions between #B4387 #Weatbury and #MiddleTown #WelshBorder following an earlier collision.

"The road will remain closed while @WMerciaPolice investigations take place."

It has reopened this morning.