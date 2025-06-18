Ludlow bus services come under official review after concerns over timetabling raised - improvements being planned

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Shropshire Council said a "productive discussion" took place at a meeting to see what can be done to address concerns about Ludlow's bus services in the short-term.

The authority stated that planned improvements to services are in the "early stages" of development and that a formal consultation is planned for next year.

Local councillors in Ludlow requested to meet with Shropshire Council's transport officers and the authority’s new cabinet member and deputy cabinet member for transport amid concerns over timetabling.

It comes after a bus driver in the town said passengers are frustrated with the current timetable after changes last year.

In November, Shropshire Council made changes to timetables that it said was a result of requests made by residents and users. The 701, 702 and 703 buses in Ludlow now only run every hour, as opposed to every 30-minutes.

Contract for Ludlow bus services up for renewal in 2026

Shropshire Council said a formal consultation on bus services in Ludlow is planned for 2026 when the contract for the town's bus services is up for renewal.

But, the authority stated that its current focus is to find ways to support bus users through the winter months.

It said the group is "exploring various options" to ensure improvements are provided for residents during this period.

However, Shropshire Council’s Cabinet member for transport and economic growth, Rob Wilson warned that any decisions will be taken with the cash-strapped authority's financial position in mind.

He said: "I want to thank the residents of Ludlow who have taken the time to share their views on local bus services. With a full consultation due next year, this will give the opportunity for a comprehensive look at a making a long-term plan.

"In general, this is the right way to move away from 'sticking plaster' solutions. However, we recognise that passengers are facing particular difficulties in Ludlow, and following a productive meeting with local Shropshire Councillors we will be looking at what could be done in the meantime to improve things.

"Any decisions will have to recognise the general financial pressures the council faces."