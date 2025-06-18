Llanbadarn Fynydd will be hosting its annual show Saturday, June 21 with organisers hoping it will be a spectacular event

A tense sheep shearing competition at a previous Llanbadarn Fynydd Show

Llanbadarn Fynydd will be hosting its annual show Saturday, June 21

The show will be held at Dolygarn, once again, by kind permission of James Powell and family; and it will be officially opened at 1pm by the Show President Mrs Clare Evans, of Rhayader.

Organisers are very excited to welcome two new events to this year's show.

There will be a quad bike trek on Friday, June 20, starting from the show field at 4pm. There will also be a trail run from the show field on Saturday starting at 1pm, approximately four miles long around the hills surrounding the show. See Facebook for further details.

The horse show will start at 1pm, followed by the dog show and sheep show at 2pm.

All entries for the craft and produce tent must be there by 2pm ready to be judged; these include craft, produce and children's classes. Look out for new competitions in the schedule. Schedules are available from Llanbadarn Community Shop, who will also have their stall of snacks and soft drinks.

There is usually a good number of vintage tractors on show in the vintage classes.

Other entertainment on the day will be children’s races including running, egg and spoon race, three-legged race and the infamous sack race. There will also be a bouncy castle, craft area and face-painting available for the children, all free of charge.

There will be a raffle and coconut and Dan & Tom's ice cream van will be there as usual.

The day comes to a peak when the sheep shearing competition kicks off at 6pm, gaining a good reputation amongst local shearers. There will also be a barbecue and bar on the show field, and entertainment from Rhian Hughes Vocalist.

Show secretary Katie Rowlands said: “We're really looking forward to another great show. It is a great way to get the community together, living in such a rural area, it's important these events carry on.

“We are hoping the weather will be kind this year.

"The committee would like to thank all of the sponsors and volunteers who support the show, without them it would be extremely difficult to put on.

“We hope visitors will enjoy everything on offer.”

Admission is £5 for adults and free for children.