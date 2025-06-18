'It’s always a thrill to represent Shrewsbury' - Legendary town crier rings out at national championships

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Martin Wood, who celebrated 40 years as Shrewsbury’s official town crier last year, travelled to Bromsgrove last Saturday (June 14) to take part in the Honourable Guild of Town Criers National Championships.

The prestigious event drew 25 town criers from across the UK and beyond, including one who came from Australia. Each competitor is a member of the Ancient and Honourable Guild of Town Criers that represents around 500 criers nationwide.

Martin performed two competition 'cries' during the event, the first being a 'home town cry' that gave attendees an evocative introduction to the history and character of Shrewsbury, while the second tackled the theme of answering why museums matter.

Each crier was judged on volume and clarity, as well as poise, diction, the content of their cries, and their historic regalia.

Martin, who is one of the most-recognisable figures in Shropshire's county town, proudly wore his signature uniform complete with the tricorn hat, ceremonial coat, and bells that reflects centuries of civic tradition.

Although he wasn’t declared the overall winner, Martin was extremely proud of his performance.

"It’s always a thrill to represent Shrewsbury and stand shoulder to shoulder - well, a little taller than most - with fellow criers who are passionate about their towns and the art of public proclamation," he said.

"The competition is about camaraderie as much as competition, and it’s been an honour to take part once again."

Jeremy Holland from Cinderford was crowned the winner of the National Championship while the award for 'Best Dressed Consort' went to Peter Campbell from Australia and Rennie and Denise Chivers from Colchester won the 'Best Dressed Couple' award.