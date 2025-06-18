I visited a picturesque market town with a wild side in the heart of Shropshire's 'Lake District'

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

A charming market town nestled in the heart of the Shropshire's Lake District, Ellesmere attracts thousands of visitors to its streets and mere shores each year.

Often dubbed Shropshire's Lake District, the area features nine meres in total - most notably The Mere in Ellesmere, along with Blakemere, Colemere, Whitemere, Kettlemere, Newton Mere, Crosemere and Sweat Mere and Hanmer Mere.

The Mere itself is one of the largest natural meres in England outside of the actual Lake District, but here in Shropshire they differ from the likes of Grasmere and Windermere because their water levels aren't fed by a river or stream.

The Mere at Ellesmere

The formation of these north Shropshire meres dates back to the last Ice Age, when the retreat of glaciers left behind deep depressions which filled with meltwater.