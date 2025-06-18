Hundreds enjoy annual dog show and fete at Shropshire specialist college

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

This year, Derwen College combined its dog show and fete into a one-day extravaganza, resulting in what the college said was one of the most-successful fetes in its history.

Despite mixed weather, the Gobowen-based college was bustling with people last Saturday (June 14) with activities and entertainment throughout the day, for people of all ages.

The dog show delighted attendees while the duck race was also popular alongside other stalls, games and craft competitions.

Best in Show in the dog show, Olive, with owner Kelly Smith.

There was also a visit from children's show television favourites Skye and Chase from Paw Patrol.

The dog show features just shy of 100 dogs, competing in categories such as the 'Cleverest Dog', 'Waggiest Tail', and 'Most Appealing Eyes'.

St Martins Guides. Young Leader Sarah Richardson (back left) with guide Daisy Jones (back right), and Rainbows Harriet Shuter and Ava Parry

But, Olive was crowned as the 'Best in Show' and posed for pictures with owner Kelly Smith.

New for this year's event were popular village-fete style competitions in crafts, baking, photography, and children’s categories. Judges from West Felton WI had a difficult job choosing winners due to the high quality and levels of skill and creativity on display.

West Felton WI judges

Rainbows Harriet Shuter and Ava Parry enjoying the dog show and fete at Derwen College.

The popular duck race also made a splash again. There were two races - one for corporate sponsors and one for the public.

Crowds gathered to cheer on the hundreds of yellow ducks as they bobbed down the college's stream. Bridge Coffee won the corporate race while the owner of duck 120 was delighted to win the public contest.

Student at Derwen College, George, with his dog.

Visitors also enjoyed shopping and eating at Derwen College’s Garden Centre and Gift Shop, Vintage Advantage Charity Shop, Walled Garden Café, and The Orangery Restaurant.

All proceeds from the event go to the Derwen Charity and will be used to support children with special educational needs and disabilities (SEND) who attend the college.

Winning dog Olive with owner Kelly Smith and students Ellie and Peter

Megan Charman, Community Fundraiser and Events Coordinator at Derwen College, said: "Thank you so much to everyone who helped make the fete and dog show such a success. We were delighted that the mixed weather forecast didn’t put visitors off. It was lovely to see so many smiling faces and wagging tails.

"Thanks also to all our sponsors who supported our duck race and to duffy’s diner for providing such lovely prizes for the dog show winners. Thanks to the WI for providing two excellent competition judges and for supporting Derwen Charity with their own stall.

Emi Cotton with her dog Declan

"The fete and dog show is our biggest fundraiser of the year, with all proceeds from the event going to Derwen Charity. The money raised helps improve the lives and experiences of students and clients with special educational needs and disabilities (SEND)."