Hole in one for Severn Hospice's first corporate golf day

Held at Hawkstone Park Golf Club near Shrewsbury, the hospice’s first ever corporate golf day saw local businesses come together for a day of friendly competition, networking and fundraising all in support of the hospice’s specialist care.

With the sun shining over one of the region’s most picturesque courses, teams took to the fairways, competing in a full 18-hole round before enjoying a three-course meal and prize giving.

Attendees at the Severn Hospice Corporate Golf Day.

Corporate fundraiser Jenny Bean said: “We couldn’t have asked for a better day – beautiful weather, brilliant company, and an incredible show of support for Severn Hospice. It was fantastic to see so many businesses from across Shropshire, Telford & Wrekin, and Mid Wales come together, have fun, and make a real difference.”

The competition was fierce but friendly, with several classic on-course challenges, including longest drive, nearest the pin, and the crowd-favourite ‘Beat the Pro’ against Hawkstone’s very own Lewis Baker.

Winning Team Captain, Luke Evans.

Top honours on the day went to the team from S E Computer Services, who were crowned team winners, while Matt Simmonds also from S E Computer Services walked away as individual winner, having delivered an outstanding personal performance on the course.

S E Computer Services’ team captain, Luke Evans said: “As a Shropshire-based business, supporting our local community is incredibly important to us.

“It was a real pleasure to connect with other local businesses and fellow golf enthusiasts – and coming away as the winning team was just the icing on the cake.

Winning Team, S E Computer Services.

“Knowing we were raising money for a cause so close to home made the day even more meaningful. It’s incredibly rewarding to be helping raise vital funds for hospice care – a cause that means a great deal to us personally, especially this year more than most as the hospice supported some of our very dear friends and family this year.

“It was a fantastic experience from start to finish, and we’d absolutely encourage others to get involved next year – it’s a brilliant day out for a truly special local cause.”

Severn Hospice must raise £2 out of every £3 it spends, and fundraising events like this are vital in ensuring continued support for thousands of local families living with incurable illness.

Jenny added: “Events like this are more than just a great day out – they help us meet the rising cost of care. In the past two years alone, our costs have risen by more than £2.5 million. Thanks to the incredible support of our corporate partners, we can continue to provide compassionate, specialist care free of charge to those who need us most.”

Given the success of the day, plans are already underway for next year’s event – with teams eager to return and try to claim the 2026 title.

To find out more about Severn Hospice’s upcoming events, visit: www.severnhospice.org.uk/events