Powys Teaching Health Board invites people to share their views

Called “Better Together”, the current engagement exercise runs until July 27and seeks views on the ways in which future services might be delivered.

The health board is running a series of open public drop-in sessions and bookable workshops across the county and online for people to get involved.

Workshops will run from 2pm until 4pm and drop-in sessions from 5pm until 7pm at The Gallery, Theatr Brycheiniog in Brecon on Tuesday, July 1, in the Assembly Rooms, at Welshpool Town Hall on Wednesday, July 2, in the Lesser Hall, the Welfare, Ystradgynlais on Thursday, July 3, in the Powys Suite, the Metropole Hotel, Llandrindod Wells on Wednesday, July 10 and in the Function Room, Hafan Yr Afon, Newtown on Wednesday, July 16

In addition, an online workshop session will be run from 7pm until 9pm on Wednesday, July 9.

Booking is necessary for both the face-to-face and the online workshops. The drop-in sessions are open to all with no booking necessary.

To register, please visit, https://forms.office.com/e/Y8AQ4baMsK or email Powys.Engagement@wales.nhs.uk or call: 01874 442917 and leave your name and a phone number.

Full details explaining the need for change, can be found at www.haveyoursaypowys.wales/better-together-summer25