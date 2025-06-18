Glamping site plan for garden in sleepy village rejected over 'noise and disturbance' concerns for neighbours
Plans to build a "small-scale" glamping site in the garden of a home in a north Shropshire village have been thrown out after several concerns were raised by neighbours.
Plans to site three "glamping units" in the garden of a home in Higher Heath near Whitchurch were submitted to Shropshire Council in March.
The proposal included two rectangular units and one dome-shaped unit, which the homeowner envisioned would be used by "middle-class couples taking relaxing breaks".
Documentation, submitted by agents Glampitect on behalf of applicant Mr Holden, stated: "The site will also be marketed as a peaceful retreat, further ensuring noise pollution and antisocial behaviour will not be a concern."
But the reassurances were not enough to persuade all of their neighbours to back the plans.