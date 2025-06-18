Glamping site plan for garden in sleepy village rejected over 'noise and disturbance' concerns for neighbours

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Plans to site three "glamping units" in the garden of a home in Higher Heath near Whitchurch were submitted to Shropshire Council in March.

The proposal included two rectangular units and one dome-shaped unit, which the homeowner envisioned would be used by "middle-class couples taking relaxing breaks".

Documentation, submitted by agents Glampitect on behalf of applicant Mr Holden, stated: "The site will also be marketed as a peaceful retreat, further ensuring noise pollution and antisocial behaviour will not be a concern."

But the reassurances were not enough to persuade all of their neighbours to back the plans.