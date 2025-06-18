Electricity engineers carry out repairs after thousands of Telford homes hit by brief power cut

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Several thousand properties in the Lawley area were briefly left without power yesterday (Tuesday, June 17) while 45 were without supply for a few hours.

A number of residents reported that they had seen 'sparking' wires in the area.

The power cut happened at about 6.02am, affecting more than 3,500 properties, but National Grid switched the network supply and power was restored to all but 45 properties by 6.17am.

The remaining properties had power back by 10.24am.

A National Grid Electricity Distribution spokesman said: "We are aware of a fault on our overhead network near Lawley causing a power cut yesterday, June 17.

"Our engineers promptly attended the site to conduct the necessary repairs, and we'd like to thank customers for their patience and understanding as we worked to reconnect them."