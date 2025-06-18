Telford drink driver downed bottle of wine at 10am after row about alcohol then crashed into car and lamp post

“Ashamed” Nicola Porter, aged 56, drank a bottle of wine at 10am before crashing a Nissan Qashqai in St Mark’s Close, Shawbirch, Telford, on April 10 this year. She had polished off “a few bottles” the night before too, she admitted to police.

Telford Magistrates Court was told how another driver saw Porter’s car being driven down the middle of the road before the Qashqai hit her vehicle. The Qashqai then collided with a lamp post before Porter reversed into a fence and damaged a garden ornament.

The other driver called her parents who arrived on the scene and confronted Porter. She tried to drive away, but was stopped by neighbours and the other driver’s parents.

Police attended, smelled alcohol on Porter’s breath and arrested her.