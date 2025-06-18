A theatre company returns to Mid Wales with an intoxicating tale of love, betrayal and high stakes adventure

Cymbeline by The Factory Theatre is set in Ancient Britain and will be performed at the Willow Globe at Llanwrthwl near Rhayader on Saturday, July 5 at 7pm.

Filled with romance, deception, humour, and jaw-dropping revelations, it’s one of Shakespeare’s most underrated yet irresistibly entertaining tales.

But in amongst the fairy tale archetypes of wronged princess, wicked stepmother, villainous trickster and long-lost princes, you'll find nuanced meditations on toxic masculinity, jealousy, power, identity, fate, forgiveness and redemption, shot through with breath-taking humanity.

Expect The Factory's usual blend of spontaneity, textual rigour and mischief.

There will be an interval in the show, which is supported by Arts Council Wales Night Out scheme.

Tickets are £15 for adults, £7.50 for under 16’s and £37.50 for a family ticket for two adults and two under 16’s.

They can be booked by visiting www.shakespearelink.org.uk or for more information email info@shakespearelink.org.uk or call 01597 811487.