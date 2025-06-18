Oswestry businessman, 33, grabbed police officer by the throat and broke his glasses

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Daniel Williamson, aged 33, assaulted the officer in Bailey Street, Oswestry as he was being arrested on suspicion of an offence after police smelled cannabis on him.

Telford Magistrates Court heard that Williamson, founder of Steel Up, which makes steel-framed buildings for farms and stables, was approached by officers at around 12pm on June 8 last year.

Williamson pushed the officer who was trying to arrest him, before grabbing him by the neck and damaging his glasses.

Another officer on the scene used PAVA incapacitant spray to subdue Williamson, and he was arrested.