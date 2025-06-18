Bishop of Shrewsbury visits North Shropshire town to make final piece of cemetery land suitable for Christian burials

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The Bishop of Shrewsbury, Rev. Sarah Bullock consecrated the ground at the cemetery in Market Drayton on Tuesday morning (June 17).

Previously, each time there has been a burial at the cemetery, a vicar has had to attend the site and consecrate the section of land where a person is being laid to rest.

Market Drayton Town Council has sought to have whole final patch of land at the site blessed so this is not required and so the land is set apart solely for sacred purposes.

The practice dates back for centuries and is grounded in Church of England law, and can only be done by a Bishop.

After consecration, regardless of where someone is buried, human remains may not be disturbed without specific authority. Consecrated land is seen to have the highest level of protection.

Attendees at the consecration included Diocese and Registrar Andrew Wynne, representatives of JR Williams Funeral Directors, Sexton James Walton, representatives from St Mary's Church, the Archdeacon of Salop Rev. Nick Watson, Rev. Christine Simpson and Reader Peter Fox.

Speaking on behalf of Market Drayton Town Council, Mayor Tim Manton said: "We are delighted that the ground, that is final piece of burial land we have in Market Drayton, has been consecrated.

"It is pleasing now that the entire plot has been consecrated as going forward it means there will be cost savings because we won't have to have a vicar out every time to consecrate the site.

"It is pleasing that we have been able to get it done and sorted, and for the families who will be using it. It is a lovely cemetery, it is a sensitive place for individuals. As a town council, the easier the process we can make it for families in what is an upsetting time, I think the better."