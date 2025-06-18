At least two farm tenants in Brecon and Radnorshire have been served notice and will be made homeless, a politician says

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

James Evans MS said: “In addition to the 19 tenants served notice in Montgomeryshire, there are at least two in Brecon & Radnorshire. Both will be made homeless and are receiving little to no support from the Council.

“I have made repeated calls for the Lib Dem/Labour run Council to come clean with their strategy for County Farms and confirm whether they are selling County Farms off.

“We got no clarity from either Cllr Gibson-Watt, who was the portfolio holder until a few weeks ago, or Cllr Berriman, who is now in charge.

“This isn’t just one or two farms being served notice in order to be sold off – this is now over 20 in number.

“Cllr Berriman should put forward his policy for County Farms and be open to scrutiny on this.

“For the families whose lives are being devastated by these decisions, the Lib Dem/Labour Council should be supporting them to find alternative accommodation at the very minimum.

“I intend to raise this in the Senedd this week and question the First Minister on how the Welsh Government is safeguarding the County Farms estate network across Wales.”