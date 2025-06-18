'A few minutes could prove fatal' - Shropshire dog owners warned about leaving pets in hot cars

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Dogs Trust Shrewsbury has issued a reminder to owners that there is no safe amount of time to leave dogs alone in a car during the hot weather - even a few minutes could prove to be fatal.

The charity is also reminding owners that exercising dogs in warm weather can lead to severe health problems in our canine companions. Three quarters of heat stroke cases are triggered by exercise, and even short walks in the heat should be avoided

Dogs can’t regulate their body heat in the same way as humans, and they can overheat in all temperatures.

Heatstroke can affect any type of dog, but certain breeds are at increased risk, including brachycephalic or flat-faced breeds such as English bulldogs, pugs and French bulldogs, as well as older and overweight dogs and those with pre-existing medical conditions.Symptoms of heatstroke in dogs include panting heavily, drooling excessively, appearing lethargic, drowsy or uncoordinated, vomiting and / or diarrhoea and collapsing.

Charlie Dobson, senior vet at Dogs Trust, says: “After so many weeks of grey skies, it’s lovely to finally enjoy some summer sunshine. But while the warm weather may lift our spirits, it can pose serious health risks to our dogs.

“Unlike humans, dogs struggle to cool themselves down effectively, which means they’re much more vulnerable in high temperatures, especially during exercise or when left in a vehicle. Even with the windows cracked open, it simply isn’t safe to leave a dog in the car at any time in this heat.

“The good news is that these risks are avoidable. Walking your dog during the cooler times of day, keeping their activity levels lower, ensuring they have a shady spot to rest, and providing constant access to fresh water can all help keep them safe.

“And above all, never leave your dog alone in a hot car—not even for a few minutes.

“If you suspect your dog is suffering from heatstroke, begin cooling them down immediately and contact your vet straight away. Prompt action is crucial and could save their life.”

To find out more about how to keep your dog safe this summer, visit dogstrust.org.uk/dog-advice/life-with-your-dog/seasonal/warm-weather