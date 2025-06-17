Two charities will benefit after a Knighton vintage club held their annual tractor run.

The Teme Valley Vintage Club had held a road run since 2002 and this year 84 vehicles took part.

This year the annual tractor and 4x4 road run took place recently and started at Benson Yard in Knighton by kind permission of Roy and David Edwards.

After leaving the start the route when up Knighton’s Broad Street, then via the Rhose to Llangunllo and then onto the Beacon Hill.

The halfway stop was at Felindre by kind permission from Mr Bright.

The vehicles then went down the Shropshire side back to Benson’s Yard where they started.

This year the run was in aid of Farming Minds and the Macmillan Renton Unit in Hereford and both will be receiving a donation of £500 as a result of the run.

The trail of tractors on the way up the Beacon hill

The tractors lining up at the start

The tractors parked at halfway at Felindre