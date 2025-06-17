The film The Adventures of Priscilla: Queen of the Desert will be shown in Kington on Saturday, June 21

Two drag queens and a transgender woman travel across the Australian desert in a tour bus to take their cabaret show to a remote town.

Along the way, they encounter various interesting characters.

It will be screened at The Old Picture House in Kington at 7.30pm.

The film will run for 98 minutes and there will be an interval during this film

Tickets are £6.50 for adults and to book or for more information call 07855 254590