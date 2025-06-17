A5 reopens after car 'collided with tree' near Oswestry

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

A serious road collision on the A5 near Oswestry led to the road being closed in both directions following a crash in the early hours.

Emergency services were called to the A5 at around 1.30am Tuesday after a car collided with a tree.

The road was closed southbound between B4009 (Gobowen) and B4059 (Five Crosses Roundabout). It was reopen at around 8.45am.

West Mercia Police and West Midlands Ambulance have been approached for more information.