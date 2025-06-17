Telford homes and businesses face water supply issues as pumps stop working

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Pumps that help to move water around the area have stopped working, Severn Trent has said.

Customers in the TF6 postcode area of Telford - The Wrekin, Wrockwardine, Longden-upon-Tern and High Ercall - are said to have been affected by the issue.

Engineers have been dispatched to reset the pumps that will return supplies back to normal.

Severn Trent expects the issue to be resolved by 11am.

A post said: "We’d like to apologise to those experiencing no supply, poor pressure or discoloured water in the TF6 area of Telford this morning. We have found that the pumps that help us move water around your area have stopped working.

"As we know what the problem is, we’ve already got engineers on the way to reset these pumps which will return the water supply to normal. We are confident this will be resolved by 11am.

"We are very sorry for any inconvenience this may be causing."