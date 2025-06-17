Teenager had iPhone and Airpods stolen in Birmingham robbery - police appeal for information

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The victim was "threatened" during the incident on New Bond Street in the Bordesley Green area of the city, West Midlands Police said.

He had his Apple Airpods, iPhone, bank card and cash stolen.

Police say the bank card was later used at a restaurant on Watery Lane.

West Midlands Police has now released a picture of a man it wants to speak to following the robbery and appealed for those who recognise him to get in touch.

Police want to speak to this person after a robbery in Birmingham. Photo: West Midlands Police

A force spokesperson said: "If you can help identify the man in the image, please call 101, quoting crime reference 20/222579/25.

"Do you want to tell us what you know, but not say who you are? You can speak anonymously to independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111."