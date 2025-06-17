Teen arrested and three taken to hospital after A470 crash in Powys

The 19-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of causing a serious injury by dangerous driving, driving whilst unfit and driving under the influence of drugs following a single-vehicle road traffic collision on Saturday, June 14.

Police were alerted to the collision on the A470 road between Newbridge-on-Wye and Rhayader just after 1.10pm.

One person was airlifted to hospital with potentially life-altering injuries and two people were taken to hospital by ambulance.

The road was closed while the vehicle was recovered and reopened just after 5:15pm.

Following the collision, a spokesperson for Dyfed-Powys Police said: “A 19-year-old woman has been arrested on suspicion of causing a serious injury by dangerous driving, driving whilst unfit and driving under the influence of drugs.”