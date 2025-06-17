Superstar student who has had influence on Strictly Come Dancing wins prestigious award for promoting Makaton signing

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Alice Glennon, 19, has been named as a winner in the 'Advocacy, Policy and Media' category of the Learning Disability and Autism Leaders' Awards 2025.

The awards, hosted by Dimensions UK, celebrate individuals with learning disabilities and autism who are breaking down barriers and making a positive impact in their communities.

Alice stood out for her advocacy of Makaton - a communication programme that combines signs, symbols and speech to support people with learning difficulties and communication needs.

Her campaigning has had an impact on the national scale, and encouraged the use of inclusive signing on the BBC's popular television programme Strictly Come Dancing.

Since 2018, the residential student at Derwen College from Cheshire has used social media to encourage Strictly celebrities and professional dancers to include Makaton signs in their routines.

And thanks to her efforts, viewers of the show can regularly see stars signing 'thank you' and other key words live on air.

Alice has even met several of the show's stars and taught them how to sign 'glitter ball’ and 'keep dancing'.

The 19-year-old who has down syndrome, autism and associated learning and communication difficulties is on the Learning for Life pathway at Derwen College, progressing towards a vocational Hospitality & Food pathway.

While at College, Alice has encouraged her peers to embrace her love of Strictly and Makaton. Each week when Strictly Come Dancing was on tv, Alice gave out accessible score sheets to fellow students and staff so they could share the show’s progress too.

Furthermore, she also hosts her own inclusive YouTube channel, Cook Along With Alice, where she shares her love of baking with clear and easy-to-follow Makaton instructions.

Alice received her award on June 13 at a special celebration ceremony at the Millennium Gallery in Sheffield.

She said: "I love Strictly and I love Makaton. It’s important everyone can understand and be included.

"I feel proud that more people are learning Makaton and using it on TV, and can’t wait to show my friends the award."

Alice's Mum Amanda, who is a Makaton Ambassador and regional tutor, is extremely proud of her achievement and said she was grateful for the support Alice has received at Derwen College.

"The loveliest thing (about Derwen College) is how embedded Makaton is in daily life, from labelled kitchen cupboards to sign of the week boards," she said. "Alice felt safe and understood from the moment she arrived."

Staff at the college are also over the moon for Alice.

Derwen College Principal and CEO Meryl Green said: "Alice is a real advocate for inclusive communication. Her enthusiasm for Makaton - and for Strictly - is infectious. We are so proud of everything she has achieved."

Speech and Language Lead and Senior Makaton Tutor at Derwen College, Julie Hawkins added: "Alice is an amazing advocate for Makaton. Her knowledge and understanding of Makaton signs and symbols is outstanding. She is always teaching students and staff new signs."