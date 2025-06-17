Police find teen car thief hiding in a cupboard after he stole a BMW and Ford from owners' driveways in Shropshire in one night found

Elliot Brook, aged 19, stole a BMW 1 Series and a Ford Puma with an accomplice from homes in Shrewsbury and Wem.

The cars had a combined value of around £40,000.

Shrewsbury Crown Court, sitting at Telford Justice Centre, was first told how the Ford, worth £15,000, was stolen from a home in Squinter Pip Way, Bowbrook, Shrewsbury.

The car was parked on the front of the owner’s drive when he locked up at around 8.30pm on January 2 this year. He left the keys in the kitchen.

When he got up for work at around 4am the next day, he found the lock to his patio door had been drilled and the car was gone.

Ring doorbell footage from a neighbours house at around 1.35am showed two figures, one wearing white and the other in dark clothing, paying attention to a Mercedes.

The car’s location tracker showed it had been taken to Swain Close in Wem, which was where the £28,000 BMW was then stolen from.

The owner of the BMW woke up and found the patio door had been forced and the car had been stolen. As well as the car, a woman’s handbag and a man’s wallet containing £500 were taken.

Vehicle location data showed it had been taken at around 3.41am and driven to the Spar service station in Battlefield, Shrewsbury. CCTV at the petrol station showed one man filling the car with fuel and another paying for it before they drove off.

The car was then shown to be in Staffordshire, with Staffordshire Police joining the hunt to locate it. The vehicle was never recovered, with it’s last known location being Newcastle-under-Lyme.

Back in Wem, the Ford was found abandoned, and its keys were found in the back garden of the house the BMW was stolen from.

The Ford was forensically examined and Brook’s DNA was found on the steering wheel.

Police saw Shropshire car thief hiding in a cupboard

Brook was arrested at home in Hodgkinson Walk, Harlescott, Shrewsbury. Officers saw him trying to hide in a cupboard when they arrived on the scene. He first gave them a false name and then told them he was wanted on licence.

When interviewed by officers he answered “no comment” to questions.

The owner of the BMW gave an impact statement. He said his wife used the car and that she had lost the independence to be able to go shopping or to the gym after work.

He added that she has suffered “anxiety” and gets scared that she is being followed home.

He also said their son is studying for his A-levels but has been so scared that he “barricades” his room.

Brook pleaded guilty to two counts of conspiracy to steal. He has 25 convictions for 65 offences, including multiple robberies and car thefts, as well as dangerous driving and assaulting police officers. Many of Brook’s previous crimes took place in Leeds and West Yorkshire, where he is originally from.

'An appalling record'

Giles Pengelly, mitigating, said: “He is a young man with an appalling record.”

He said the lack of structure in his life caused Brook to be “led astray” by peers to commit these offences.

Mr Pengelly also said Brook now has a girlfriend who has been a “stable influence”, and that her family will be able to fix him up with a painting and decorating job when he is released.

“I ask your honour to pass a sentence as short as you can to not crush this man,” Mr Pengelly added.

Judge Trevor Meegan told Brook: “You have a bad record. There is this recurring pattern.

“To be quite frank, the best thing that can happen to you is to get that job and settle down with your partner.

“All that will happen otherwise is you will get longer and longer sentences.”

He handed Brook a two-year sentence in a young offender’s institute. It is expected Brook will serve half of the time behind bars before he is released on licence.