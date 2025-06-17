Shropshire MP seeks 'reassurance' that UK nationals living at RAF base in Cyprus are 'safe' amid Israel-Iran conflict

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Iran and Israel have exchanged fire for a fifth day. Iranian media has reported explosions in Tehran overnight while explosions have been heard in Tel Aviv and Jerusalem in Israel.

During a House of Commons debate on the conflict yesterday (Monday, June 16), MP for The Wrekin Mark Pritchard said Iran is not in Israel's national security interests or in the security interests of other countries in the region, or the United Kingdom.

He stated that around 8,000 UK nationals and 7,500 Cypriots are based at RAF Akrotiri in Cyprus, and asked the Foreign Secretary, David Lammy for reassurance that these people are safe.

MP for The Wrekin, Mark Pritchard speaking in the House of Commons on Monday (June 16). Picture: Parliament TV.

Mr Pritchard said: "A nuclear-armed Iran is not in Israel’s national security interests or in the security interests of other countries in the region - or indeed of this country, which has received direct threats from the current Iranian regime.

"Some 8,000 UK nationals are living on RAF Akrotiri along with 7,500 Cypriots and others also working on base - some civilian; most in uniform. What reassurance can he give those on the base that they are safe from Iranian threats?"

The Foreign Secretary replied: "Working with partners, we have capabilities that can ensure that our people are as safe as they need to be.

"He is right to reference RAF Akrotiri. The work of our colleagues in Cyprus, Bahrain and Qatar is hugely important at this time."