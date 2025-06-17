Revealed - Face of 72-year-old Shropshrie sex monster jailed for 18 years

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Hugh Hughes, 72 and of Lion Lane, Clee Hill, was convicted of 18 offences of sexual and indecent assault.

Mr Peter Glenser KC, prosecuting, told Shrewsbury Crown Court last week week that “each and every allegation was contested” by Hughes, who was convicted after a trial earlier this year.

Hugh Hughes. Picture: West Mercia Police

His son Lyle Hughes, 22 and of the same address, was also convicted by a jury of two counts of sexual assault, including one that was committed when he was just 12.

Mr Glenser told the court that the sentencing guidelines meant that Lyle Hughes, while being sentenced in an adult court, should be dealt with as if he were still of the age when the offending took place.

Judge Lowe agreed, telling the defendant: “The culpability of a 12-year-old is very different to that of a 22-year-old.

“If you had come before me 10 years ago, I have no doubt you would have been sentenced to a supervision order.”

He placed him on a community order for 18 months and ordered he complete 100 hours of unpaid work. He was also placed on the sex offenders register for five years.

He handed Hugh Hughes a 20-year custody term made up of 18 years in jail with a two-year extended licence period.

He conceded that Hughes would only serve two thirds of his prison sentence, but due to his age, it was possible he “may not survive prison”.

Speaking following the sentence Detective Constable Nic Coupland, from Shropshire’s Protecting Vulnerable People team, said: “I am pleased that the sentence reflects the gravity of the offender's crimes.

“The victims have shown tremendous courage throughout the trial, and I would like to thank them for their bravery and perseverance. I hope these sentences will allow them to now move forward with their lives.”