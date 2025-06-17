Religious professor to speak at Shrewsbury symposium marking key event in Christian history

The symposium, on Saturday June 21, will examine the historical and theological context of the First Council of Nicaea, held in 325AD, and its enduring significance.

The Reverend Professor John Behr, of the University of Aberdeen, is regarded as one of the world’s leading scholars on the formation of Christian theology and the early Christian Church.

He will be one of three speakers and give two keynote talks as part of the symposium to be held at St Julian’s Church, Wyle Cop.

Members of the public can book to attend the symposium which aims to give an insight into the early Christian world. It will cover the first 300 years of Christianity, from expansion, Roman persecution and secret worship through to the conversion of the Roman Emperor Constantine I and the First Council of Nicaea.

The symposium is the last in a series of festival events, held in Shrewsbury, as part of a worldwide ‘Nicaea 2025’ celebration marking the milestone anniversary of the council.

The historic gathering, which drew bishops from across the Roman Empire, shortly after the legalisation of Christianity, played a pivotal role in laying the foundations of Christian unity and affirming the founding Christian belief in the divinity of Jesus Christ at a critical and turbulent time in history.

It is best known for formulating the Nicene Creed, the core declaration of faith that still plays an important role in Christian worship today.

“The symposium is a rare opportunity for anyone interested in faith and history to get a fascinating glimpse into the early Church,” said Father Panteleimon Maxfield, of the Shrewsbury Orthodox Church, which is jointly hosting the event with the Thyateira Midlands Ecclesiastical Seminary.

“This symposium, featuring Father John Behr’s renowned scholarship, will help us understand why the Council’s decisions remain as important today as they were in 325AD.”

For details and tickets visit shrewsburyorthodox.com/nicaea25/symposium/