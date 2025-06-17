Pupils at Ludlow school wow audiences with performance of Shrek the Musical JR
The swamp recently came to life at a Ludlow private school as pupils captivated audiences with a spectacular production of Shrek the Musical JR.
Pupils between Year 6 and 8 at Moor Park School transported audiences to the magical world of Duloc through two nighttime performances last month.
Months of hard work culminated in the live shows based on the Oscar-winning 2001 DreamWorks Animation film and Broadway musical featuring well-known characters including Shrek, Fiona, Donkey and more.
The vibrant performances also featured stunning set designs and costumes, with the the whole school community working together behind the scenes to create the production.
Moor Park School's head of performing arts Toby Dunham said: "I am incredibly proud of everyone involved. The cast and crew have worked tirelessly, and the energy and enthusiasm from everyone on and off the stage was simply amazing."
After touring the United States, the original Broadway production of Shrek the Musical made its way to the West End where it was performed between June 2011 and February 2013.