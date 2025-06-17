'Staff work tirelessly for children's benefit' - Primary school in Shrewsbury celebrates shining Ofsted report

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Inspectors from the education watchdog visited Radbrook Primary School on May 7 and 8 and have deemed the school to have maintained its 'Good' standards since a previous inspection in 2020.

In a glowing report, inspectors described Radbrook Primary School as an "inclusive" school that is at the "centre of its community".

The school is said to have high aspirations for pupils, with children encouraged to be the "best they can be".

During inspections, Ofsted will often talk to parents to gauge their thoughts and views on a school. One parent's comment that staff are "driven by what is best for the children of Radbrook and everyone works tirelessly for their benefit", was described by inspectors as "typical of many".

The primary school has also received praise for its care and support of children with special educational needs and/or disabilities (SEND).

A "well-designed' range of experienced was also commended. Pupils told inspectors about a trip to the flax mill where they learned about the industrial revolution, while children are also said to enjoy and benefit from a range of clubs.

The Ofsted report said: "Radbrook Primary School is an inclusive school at the centre of its community. The school has high aspirations for all pupils to 'be the best you can be'.

"This vision is being realised. Pupils achieve well, particularly pupils with special educational needs and/or disabilities (SEND). Many parents and carers agree. One parent’s comment was typical of many when they stated that staff are 'driven by what is best for the children of Radbrook and everyone works tirelessly for their benefit'.

"Pupils learn and live by the school’s rules of 'ready, respectful, safe'. They behave well in lessons and at social times. Those pupils who need support with their behaviour receive it. Calm spaces such as 'the sunshine room' and 'the hub' make sure that they get the help they need.

"Pupils eagerly take on leadership roles. School councillors, the safety squad and eco reps make meaningful contributions to school life. Pupils in Year 6 are all 'VIPs'. They develop their skills and interests by providing information technology support to their peers and helping the school caretaker look after the school."

The inspection was the school's first under headteacher Emma Thelwell's leadership.

She expressed her delight at the report, saying: "We are absolutely delighted with the outcome of our inspection. It reflects the dedication of our staff, the enthusiasm of our wonderful pupils, and the incredible support from our families. This is a celebration for our whole community."

The primary school within the Severn Bridges Multi-Academy Trust added that it hopes to build on this success.

The full report can be read here.